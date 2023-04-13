Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13: Following the three-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson said that the final two overs during the run-chase were tense and a side is "never safe with MS Dhoni" as "nothing works against him". A nail-biting match came to a dramatic end with Sandeep Sharma barely managing to defend 21 runs in the final over as RR stood victorious over CSK by 3 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakhs For Maintaining Slow Over Rate During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

"You have to give credit to the boys. The bowlers kept their cool at the end and bowled really well, we also held on to our catches. I do not have good memories at Chepauk, never won here and wanted to win today. The ball was gripping and hence, we brought Zampa in as the impact player. We had a good powerplay with Rutu getting out and the thought was if we can get out of the powerplay without giving away too much then we have the spinners to do the job. The last two overs were tense, I tried to push it deep but you are never safe with that guy (Dhoni). You have to have respect for that guy and for what he can do. Nothing works against him," said Samson during the post-match presentation.

With this win, RR is the table-toppers, winning three out of their four matches. They have a total of six points. CSK is in the fifth spot with two wins and two losses and a total of four points.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat first by CSK, RR posted 175/8 in their 20 overs. After Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) fell early, Jos Buttler (52 off 36 balls, with one four and three sixes) put on a 77-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Paddikal (38 off 26 balls, with five boundaries). In the middle order, knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin (30 in 22 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (30* in 18 balls, with one four and two sixes) helped RR reach a competitive total.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Tushar Deshpande (2/37) and Akash Singh (2/40) also took two wickets, but leaked runs. Moeen Ali took 1/21 in his two overs.

During the chase of 176 runs, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early for just eight runs. A 68-run stand followed between Ajinkya Rahane (31 off 19 balls with two fours and a six) and Devon Conway. Conway went on to make 50 in 38 balls, consisting of six fours, but he failed to get support from the other end.

With CSK at 113/6 in 15 overs, MS Dhoni and Jadeja tried to win it for the team but fell short by three runs. CSK finished at 172/6 in their 20 overs, with Dhoni (32* off 17 balls, with one four and three sixes) and Jadeja (25* in 15 balls, one four and two sixes) stitching a 59-run stand for the seventh wicket. ‘Sound On’ MS Dhoni Greeted With Loud Cheers From Chepauk Crowd As He Walks Out to Bat During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Ashwin (2/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for RR. Adam Zampa and Sandeep Sharma took a wicket each. Ashwin's all-round performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 172/6 (Devon Conway 50(37), MS Dhoni 32* (17) and Ravichandran Ashwin 2/25) and Rajasthan Royals 175/8 (Jos Buttler 52(36), Devdutt Padikkal 38(26) and Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) vs Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

