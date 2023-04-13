The decibel levels at the MA Chidambaram Stadium hit the roof when MS Dhoni came out to bat during the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The Indian cricket great, who was playing his 200th match as CSK captain in the IPL, was greeted with loud cheers from fans at Chepauk as he made his way out into the crease after Devon Conway's dismissal at the end of the 15th over. Dhoni did give his fair share of entertainment, though, scoring 32 runs off just 17 balls to help CSK get close to the Rajasthan Royals' total. Eventually, they fell three runs short, with Sandeep Sharma bowling three good deliveries. IPL 2023: JioCinema Viewership Peaked 2.2 Crore Views During CSK vs RR Last Over When MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Were Batting.

MS Dhoni Greeted With Loud Cheers from Chepauk Crowd

