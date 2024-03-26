Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI): Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

CSK and GT are set to face each other for the first time since playing out a thrilling final that saw the MS Dhoni-led side emerge victorious and clinch their fifth IPL title.

Also Read | CSK vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Wins the Toss and Opts to Bowl First; Matheesha Pathirana Replaces Maheesh Theekshana in Chennai Super Kings’ Playing XI.

GT will be looking to take revenge for the defeat in the final, while CSK will try to keep the winning momentum on their side. Both teams are unbeaten after CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a clinical performance, while GT left Mumbai Indians stunned with a remarkable effort with the ball.

GT skipper Shubman Gill said during the time of the toss, "We will bowl first. That (against MI) match was physical and mentally exhausting. Everyone is well rested and well settled with 10 teams playing. We get enough rest time between matches. It shows the character of the team, the way our bowlers bounced back against Mumbai. Playing with the same team."

Also Read | Spain vs Brazil, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of ESP vs BRA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said during the tiem of the toss, "We were looking to bowl first, wicket is hard and looks similar to the first game. It was a rusty start (against RCB) but we came back well. Everyone showed good intent throughout the innings. Our Malinga, Pathirana comes in for Theekshana."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)