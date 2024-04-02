Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul opened up on coming back to M Chinnnaswamy Stadium, which is his home ground while playing for Karnataka in domestic cricket and for RCB during his early days in the IPL. RCB and LSG will be looking horns in a high-octane clash in Bengaluru on Tuesday. RCB is heading into the game after a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru while LSG secured a win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at their home stadium of Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. ‘Bats Don’t Lie’, Nicholas Pooran Sweats It Out in Nets During LSG Training Session Ahead of Clash Against RCB in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Speaking in a video by LSG ahead of the match, KL said, "It is home (Chinnnaswammy Stadium). In my journey as a cricketer, it all started here. Whenever you come to play at Chinnnaswammy, it is electric."

KL has a fantastic first-class and List-A record, a lot of his games have come for Karnataka, besides the Indian team. In 93 first-class matches, KL has scored 6,760 runs at an average of 44.18, with 18 centuries and 32 fifties. His best score is 337. In 127 List-A games for India, KL has scored 4,830 runs at an average of 46.89, with 11 centuries and 31 fifties.

In his 197 game career for India across all three formats of the game, KL has made 7,948 runs at an average of 39.74, with 17 centuries and 54 fifties. His best score is 199. The elegant right-handed batter also represented RCB in IPL in 2013 and 2016 seasons. In 19 matches for the franchise, he has scored 417 runs at an average of 37.91, with four half-centuries in 14 innings. His best score is 68*.

KL reminisced on his side's last match against RCB at Bengaluru, a high scoring affair. RCB had made 212/2 in 20 overs, with fifties from skipper Faf Du Plessis (79 in 46 balls, with five fours and five sixes), Virat Kohli (61 in 44 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (59 in 29 balls, with two fours and six sixes) putting RCB in a great position.

However, after LSG was reduced to 99/4, half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (65 in 30 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Nicholas Pooran (62 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes) helped LSG chase down the total on final ball. That match also is remembered for a spat between Virat and former LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir after the game.

KL reminisced on that game that was held last season, saying, "The last time we played here, it had everything. Great batting and bowling, drama and excitement. I cannot forget those knocks from Stoinis and Pooran. Hope this match is fillled with what the fans want and we are able to entertain them and make this match one of the best of this season."

All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, who has represented Karnataka in domestic cricket and plays for LSG in the IPL, said that he holds a record of scoring 149 runs and taking an eight-wicket haul in a match held here.

"On this ground, I have a record, scoring 140 and eight wicket haul in the same game. A lot of memories here," said Gowtham.

Gowtham, who has played an ODI for India, has played 59 first-class games for Karnataka, scoring 1,419 runs at an average of 19.70, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 149*. Devdutt Padikkal, another batter who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket and has played for RCB, said, "Obviously it is home. No matter where I go and play, always special to come back and play here." IPL 2024: KL Rahul’s Fitness Conundrum in Spotlight for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clash; Nicholas Pooran Clears Air on Skipper’s Availability.

In 32 FC matches, including a Test match for India, Padikkal has scored 2,292 runs at an average of 44.94, with six tons and 13 fifties in 54 innings. His highest score is 193. In 30 List-A games, the southpaw has scored 1,875 runs at an average of 81.52, with eight centuries and 11 fifties. His best score is 152.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma.

