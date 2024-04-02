Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Riyan Parag blitzkrieg left the Mumbai Indians (MI) bamboozled as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) sailed to their third consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with a six-wicket triumph over the five-time champions on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Parag played spoilsport in Hardik Pandya-led MI's team homecoming who are still hunting their first win of the season. On a ground that is known for some of the highest-scoring games, the hosts succumbed to 125/9, leaving RR to chase down a paltry target of 126.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's lean run in the IPL continued as the young speedster, Kwena Maphaka, removed the young opener for 10.

RR skipper Sanju Samson (12) failed to make an impact, with Akash Madhwal dislodging the bails off the stumps.

Madhwal stuck again by dismissing Jos Buttler (13), making RR totter in the powerplay. Parag came in and eased the nerves with some quality stroke play to steady the visitors' sinking ship.

With sublime confidence, Parag found the fence with ease, leaving the MI bowlers at his mercy.

He smoked back-to-back sixes in the 16th over to raise his bat for 50. On the next ball, he found the top edge, which flew over the keeper's head and sealed a comfortable six-wicket win over MI with more than four overs to spare.

Earlier in the innings, Chahal and Boult bowled their hearts out against Mumbai, bagging three wickets each, while Nandre Burger returned with two scalps. Captain Hardik Pandya scored the highest for the MI with 34 off 21 deliveries, while Tilak Varma played a crucial knock of 32 runs in 29 balls.

Rajasthan Royals bowlers absolutely bossed Mumbai batters as Pandya-led Mumbai's homecoming did not go according to their plan so far as the team posted their lowest total in the IPL 2024.

On a track that offers a hint of movement and bounce, Trent Boult and Nandre Burger left the home team in tatters at 26 for 4. Boult drew the first blood as he removed Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir on golden ducks in the first over of the match.

Dewald Brevis then fell prey to Boult's rampant bowling display as he went for a drive outside edge, which was handed straight into the hands of Nandre Burger in the third over. Burger then joined the wicket-taking party as he dismissed Ishan Kishan, who looked in good touch, for 16.

After the wickets of openers', Mumbai's top order fell like a house of cards till the 5th over of the game. The loss of four wickets left the burden on two batters - Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma.

Pandya displayed his class as he hammered Burger for 16 runs while smoking three boundaries in the 6th over. With some boundaries at regular intervals, Tilak and Hardik steadied the ship and hammered the Rajasthan bowlers.

Rajasthan then introduced Yuzvendra Chahal in the attack and the spinner broke a 56-run partnership stand as he removed Pandya for 34 in his second over.

A tremendous catch from Shimron Hetmyer and the Mumbai Indians lost their sixth wicket. Avesh Khan claimed the wicket, as the gamble to send Piyush Chawla ahead of Tim David did not work for the hosts.

In the 14th over, Chahal again did the trick for Rajasthan as he removed well-set dangerous batter Tilak for 32. The onus then fell on Tim David to provide a good finish for the Mumbai Indians.

Chahal baited Gerald Coetzee into playing a risky shot and Hetmyer completed the catch at cover.

The duo of Akash Madhwal and Jasprit Bumrah then managed to pull it through to the 20 over, helping their team post a total of 125/9.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 125/9 (Hardik Pandya 34, Tilak Varma 32; Yuzvendra Chahal 3-11) vs Rajasthan Royals 127/4 (Riyan Parag 54*, Akash Madhwal 3-20). (ANI)

