Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): A clutch half-century from Rohit Sharma and fine finishing from Tilak Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to a massive 228/5 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their eliminator on Friday at Mullanpur.

GT needs to score 229 runs to secure a position in Qualifier two against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and a shot at the final.

After electing to bat first, MI was off to a fine start thanks to their attacking opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow.

Rohit smashed two fours against Mohammed Siraj in the third over. But it was nothing compared to what Bairstow unleashed on Prasidh Krishna in the next over, smashing him for three sixes and a four, bringing up MI's fifty-run mark in 3.5 overs.

In the final over of the powerplay, Rohit clobbered Sai Kishore for two fours and a six. At the end of six overs, MI was 79/0, with Bairstow (44*) and Rohit (33*) unbeaten.

Sai Kishore ended the brutal 84-run stand between Bairstow and Rohit, with Coetzee taking a brilliant catch at short third man. Bairstow was gone for a 22-ball 47, with four boundaries and three sixes. MI was 84/1 in 7.2 overs.

A maximum over the square leg region on a Rashid Khan delivery helped Rohit become only the second India to score 7,000 runs in IPL history, besides Virat Kohli (8,618 runs). That hit also brought up MI's 100-run mark in 8.4 overs.

With a pull over square leg, Rohit brought up his fourth IPL 2025 fifty in 28 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was 113/1, with Rohit (56*) and Suryakumar Yadav (7*) unbeaten.

In the 12th over, Suryakumar injected some life into his innings, with two successive sixes, crossing the 25-run mark for the 15th successive time this season. However, Sai ended his spell with his wicket, removing him for 33 in 20 balls, with a four and three sixes. Washington Sundar took a fine catch at deep backward square leg. MI was 143/2 in 13 overs.

MI reached the 150-run mark in 14 overs.

The Hitman continued to tonk sixes, reaching the 80-run mark. With four overs left, MI was 175/2, with Rohit (81*) and Tilak (11*) unbeaten.

A brilliant knock by Rohit came to an end due to a poorly timely shot, with Rashid getting a catch on Prasidh's delivery. He was gone for 81 in 50 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. MI was 186/3 in 16.4 overs.

Tilak, on the other hand, unphased, continued to tonk sixes. But his brief, audacious knock came to an end as he edged into gloves of Kusal Mendis on a Siraj delivery for 25 in 11 balls, with three sixes. MI was 194/4 in 17.2 overs.

200 was up for MI in 18.2 overs. Prasidh gave MI another death-overs jolt, removing Naman Dhir for nine. MI was 206/5 in 18.4 overs.

The final over by Gerald Coetzee went for 22 runs as skipper Hardik Pandya hit him for three sixes. MI ended the innings at 228/5 in 20 overs, with Pandya (22* in nine balls, with three sixes) and Mitchell Santner (0*) unbeaten.

Sai (2/42) and Prasidh (2/53) were the top bowlers for GT. (ANI)

