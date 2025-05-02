Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans on Friday in Ahmedabad in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

GT and SRH are two teams that heavily rely on their top order for success. However, the success that both teams have enjoyed has been completely different. Gujarat have been clinical with their approach and occupies the fourth spot.

On the other hand, Sunrisers have seen more lows than highs. Hyderabad has tried to play gallantly without any fear or risk, but it has been to no avail. SRH is walking in a must-win territory, where a single defeat could be the final nail in the coffin of their hopes of clinching an unlikely spot in the playoffs.

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said, "We will have a bowl. You never really know what you will get. Sometimes it is better to bat at night. We won our first game at CSK. We still have a chance. Last couple of games, we have done better."

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said during the time of the toss, " We would have bowled first as well. Looks like a good wicket. The season has veeyr good for us. This is the time when good team peaks. We are not really looking at the NRR. We have one change. Gerald comes in for Karim."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford. (ANI)

