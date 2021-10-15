Dubai, Oct 15 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League final here on Friday.

Both teams fielded unchanged XIs from their respective last games. While Dhoni is playing his 300th T20 game (all formats) as captain, KKR will get boost from the fact that they have won their last six games where they have chased targets.

The Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt./wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (capt.), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

