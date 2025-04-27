New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals Innings:

Abishek Porel c Jitesh Sharma b Hazlewood 28

Faf du Plessis c Kohli b Krunal Pandya 22

Karun Nair c Bhuvneshwar b Yash Dayal 4

KL Rahul c Jacob Bethell b Bhuvneshwar 41

Axar Patel b Hazlewood 15

Tristan Stubbs c Hazlewood b Bhuvneshwar 34

Ashutosh Sharma b Bhuvneshwar 2

Vipraj Nigam run out (Kohli/Bhuvneshwar) 12

Mitchell Starc not out 0

Dushmantha Chameera not out 0

Extras: (LB-1, W-2, NB-1) 4

Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs) 162

Fall of Wickets: 33-1, 44-2, 72-3, 102-4, 118-5, 120-6, 158-7, 162-8.

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-33-3, Yash Dayal 4-0-42-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-36-2, Suyash Sharma 4-0-22-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-28-1. (MORE)

