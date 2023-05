Ahmedabad, May 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderebad here on Monday.

Gujarat Titans:

Also Read | MS Dhoni Retirement: Mohammad Kaif Shares Thoughts on CSK Skipper Hanging Up His Boots After IPL 2023, Says ‘He Has Given Enough Hints’.

Wriddhiman Saha c Abhishek Sharma b Kumar 0

Shubman Gill c Abdul Samad b Kumar 101

Also Read | Why Are Gujarat Titans Players Wearing Lavender Jersey Against SRH in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

Sai Sudharsan c Natarajan b Jansen 47

Hardik Pandya c Tripathi b Kumar 8

David Miller c Markram b Natarajan 7

Rahul Tewatia c Jansen b Fazalhaq Farooqi 3

Dasun Shanaka not out

9

Rashid Khan c Klaasen b Kumar 0

Noor Ahmad run out (Klaasen/Kumar) 0

Mohammed Shami c Jansen b Kumar 0

Mohit Sharma not out 0

Extras: (B-1, NB-2, W-10) 13

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 188

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-147, 3-156, 4-169, 5-175, 6-186, 7-186, 8-186, 9-187

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-30-5, Marco Jansen 4-0-39-1, Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-31-1, T Natarajan 4-0-34-1, Aiden Markram 1-0-13-0, Mayank Markande 3

-0-27-0, Abhishek Sharma 1-0-13-0. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)