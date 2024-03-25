Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings here on Monday.

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan c Kohli b Maxwell 45

Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Mohammed Siraj 8

Prabhsimran Singh c Anuj Rawat b Maxwell 25

Liam Livingstone c Anuj Rawat b Joseph 17

Sam Curran c Anuj Rawat b Yash Dayal 23

Jitesh Sharma c Anuj Rawat b Mohammed Siraj 27

Shashank Singh not out 21

Harpreet Brar not out 2

Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-6) 8

Total: (For six wkts, 20 overs) 176

Fall of wkts: 1-17, 2-72, 3-98, 4-98, 5-150, 6-154.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-26-2, Yash Dayal 4-0-23-1, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-43-1, Cameron Green 2-0-19-0, Mayank Dagar 3-0-34-0, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-29-2.

