Dubai, Sep 21 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals:

Evin Lewis c M Agarwal b A Singh 36

Yashasvi Jaiswal c M Agarwal b H Brar 49

Sanju Samson c Rahul b I Porel 4

Liam Livingstone c Allen b A Singh 25

Mahipal Lomor c Markram b A Singh 43

Ryan Parag c Markram b M Shami 4

Rahul Tewatiya b M Shami 2

Chris Morris c Markram b M Shami 5

Chetan Sakariya c and b A Singh 7

Kartik Tyagi b A Singh 1

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

Extras:(LB-4, WD-5) 9

Total (all out in 20 overs) 185

Fall of wicket: 1-54, 2-68, 3-116, 4-136, 5-166, 6-169, 7-175, 8-178, 9-185.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-21-3, Ishan Porel 4-0-39-1, Deepak Hooda 2-0-37-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-5, Adil Rashid 3-0-35-0, Harpreet Brar 3-0-17-1. More

