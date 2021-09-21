Just as the England tour of Pakistan got cancelled, the IPL franchises must have heaved a sigh of relief. It was said that the English players might not be available for IPL 2021 playoff matches, but now since the tour has been called off, the cricketers will obviously be available for the knockout games. Unless one of them gets injured. As many as nine players from England are a part of the IPL 2021. The likes of Eoin Morgan (KKR), Sam Curran (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK), Tom Curran (DC), Sam Billings (DC), Chris Jordan (PBKS), Jason Roy (SRH ), Adil Rashid (PBKS), George Garton (RCB) are a part of the second phase of the IPL 2021. After New Zealand, England Also Cancels Pakistan Tour Due to Security Concerns.

Chennai Super Kings would have been hurt the most with England players being absent from the squad. The players who are a part of the IPL 2021 will directly join team England for the T20 World Cup 2021. MS Dhoni's CSK relies on the services of Moeen Ali and Sam Curran who have given their best this season. Players like Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan were also a part of England to Pakistan but now since the tour has been called off, they will be available for the IPL 2021.

The first part of the IPL 2021 was held in India but was called off after there were a few COVID-19 positive cases on the bio bubble. Post this, it was decided that the remaining season of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE. The cancellation of the England tour to Pakistan evoked nasty reactions from the former Pakistani players. New Zealand had first called off their tour to Pakistan owing to security reasons and England Cricket Board followed their footsteps.

