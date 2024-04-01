Sports News | IPL: Trent Boult's Rampant Swing Leaves Mumbai Indians in Daze, Helps RR Restrict MI to 125/9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Relentless spells from Trent Boult, Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal ripped apart the Mumbai Indians' (MI) batting order, helping the Rajasthan Royals (RR) restrict MI to 125/9 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Chahal and Boult bowled their heart out against Mumbai bagging three wickets each, while Nandre Burger returned with two scalps. Captain Hardik Pandya scored the highest for the MI with 34 off 21 deliveries, while Tilak Varma played a crucial knock of 32 runs in 29 balls.

Rajasthan Royals bowlers absolutely bossed Mumbai batters as Pandya-led Mumbai's homecoming did not go according to their plan so far as the team posted their lowest total in the IPL.

On a track that offers a hint of movement and bounce, Trent Boult and Nandre Burger left the home team in tatters at 26 for 4. Boult drew the first blood as he removed Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir on golden ducks in the first over of the match.

Dewald Brevis then fell prey to Boult's rampant bowling display as he went for a drive outside edge, which was handed straight into the hands of Nandre Burger in the third over. Burger then joined the wicket-taking party as he dismissed Ishan Kishan, who looked in good touch, for 16.

After the wickets of openers', Mumbai's top order fell like a house of cards till the 5th over of the game. The loss of four wickets left the burden on two batters - Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma.

Pandya displayed his class as he hammered Burger for 16 runs while smoking three boundaries in the 6th over. With some boundaries at regular