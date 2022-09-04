Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Irani Cup is set to make its return for the first time in three years, with 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra set to compete against the Rest of India side in Rajkot from October 1 to 5.

Saurashtra emerged victorious in the Ranji final in March 2020, beating Bengal. They were supposed to play Irani Cup a week later before COVID-19 put things to a halt.

There was no red ball domestic cricket in India during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. Ranji made its return in the 2021-22 season, with Madhya Pradesh clinching its maiden title by defeating multi-time champions Mumbai by six wickets in the final back in June.

BCCI has given Saurashtra a belated chance to play against ROI. It is not clear if the current Ranji Champions MP will get their turn.

"It is very heartening that Domestic Season 2022-23 of BCCI are to be played in full swing and Irani Cup is to be played after two long years," a Saurashtra Cricket Association statement said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"With the good representation of Jaydev Shah, President, Saurashtra Cricket Association, BCCI has kindly considered to play Irani Cup in earlier format, i.e. Irani Cup used to be played between Ranji Trophy champion of previous year vs Rest of India. Saurashtra Cricket Association sincerely thank Shri Jaybhai Shah, Hon. Secretary, BCCI and all at BCCI for kindly considering Saurashtra Cricket Association's request to host and play prestigious Irani Cup 2022," added the statement.

The previous edition of the competition was held back in February 2019 in which Vidarbha beat the Rest of India on the basis of the first innings lead in Nagpur. (ANI)

