Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], October 21 (ANI): It was a bitter evening for the Indian senior women's team as they slumped to a 0-2 defeat against Iran in the opening match of the Tri-Nation Women's International Friendlies at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday.

Two second-half goals from substitute Sara Didar sank the hosts and handed Iran a victory after the first half ended goalless, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

For India, the match was a return to action after a historic AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification campaign earlier this year and the first challenge in their preparations for next March's Asian Cup in Australia.

The Blue Tigresses looked off-colour and tentative. Iran, by contrast, were composed, physically superior on the ball, and dictated the rhythm of the game almost from the outset. Every time the visitors attacked, India's defence wavered.

The tone was set as early as the fourth minute. A routine cross was fumbled by Panthoi, allowing Fatemeh Shaban Ghohrood to pounce on the loose ball. Only a desperate clearance from Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi prevented Iran from taking the lead, the ball glancing the post and going out of danger. Iran grew in confidence, stringing together flowing moves, while India struggled to build anything meaningful in the final third.

Iran's persistence paid off in the 64th minute. Melika Motevaliitaher floated in a precise cross from the right, and India's backline switched off. An unmarked Zahra Ghanbari rose to head against the crossbar. The ball fell kindly for Sara Didar, also unmarked, who acrobatically smashed home the rebound.

In the 74th minute, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi misjudged the bounce of a routine clearance at the top of the box, allowing Didar to snatch the ball. The forward showed no hesitation, rifling a low strike past Panthoi to make it 2-0 and break Indian resistance again.

As the clock ticked down, India's lack of cutting-edge became painfully clear. Their first real test of Iran goalkeeper Raha Yazdani came only in the 89th minute, when Lynda Kom Serto's low free-kick was parried away.

The visitors even came close to adding a third in stoppage time, with Ghohrood racing down the left and rattling the post. By then, the match had long slipped away from India, who play their next game against Nepal on October 27. Iran will meet Nepal on October 24. (ANI)

