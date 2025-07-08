Dublin [Ireland], July 8 (ANI): Ireland announced its women's 14-player white-ball squads for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to begin on July 20 at Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin. Ireland is set to square off against Zimbabwe in three T20Is and two ODIs at Stormont, with Gaby Lewis leading both sides. Orla Prendergast will serve as Gaby's deputy.

Lara McBride, a 19-year-old right-arm off-spinner, earned her maiden senior call-up. McBride played for the Ireland Under-19 team at the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in January and has caught the selectors' attention after playing in the Evoke Super Series.

The series will begin with the first T20I set to be held on July 20 at Pembroke Cricket Club. The second contest will be played on July 22, and the series will conclude on July 23. The T20Is will be followed by two ODIs slated to be held on July 26 and 28.

Ciara O'Brien, National Women's selector, believes the upcoming series is crucial with the "all-important" T20 World Cup Qualifier set to kick off in August.

"We're delighted to get back to international cricket again after a busy block of 50-over and T20 matches in the Evoke Super Series in the last eight weeks. These matches against Zimbabwe, followed by the T20I series against Pakistan, are a crucial lead-in to the all-important T20 World Cup Qualifier in late August," Ciara said in a statement by Ireland Cricket.

"It has been great to see a first call-up for Lara McBride, who has been working hard on her game, and the upcoming series is also Lloyd Tennant's first matches as Head Coach, so we wish Lloyd and the squad well," Ciara concluded.

Lloyd Tennant, who succeeded Ed Joyce as the head coach of Ireland women's team, mapped out the objectives that he wants to achieve in the coming days and said, "I'm very much looking forward to this upcoming series - my aim during the next few weeks and months is to build on the strong foundations already in place, but where possible, look to move our game forward."

"I've had a very warm welcome since arriving - and watched some very competitive action in the Super Series - there is plenty of incredibly talented players here in Ireland to work with, and I'm looking forward to seeing how we can progress further over coming years," Tennant added.

Ireland T20I squad v Zimbabwe: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, and Rebecca Stokell.

Ireland ODI squad v Zimbabwe: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, and Orla Prendergast. (ANI)

