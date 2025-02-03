Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Falcon Risers Hyderabad pulled off a thrilling win last night, courtesy of the exceptional heroics of Irfan Umair, the team's costliest player and a renowned death-over specialist.

Holding his nerve, he restricted the opposition to just three runs in the final over, sealing a dramatic victory and sparking celebrations in the Hyderabad camp. His brilliant spell of 2 overs, 2 wickets for 12 runs earned him the prestigious Gully to Glory Award, helping the Falcons secure their third win in the second edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

Hailing from Ranchi, Jharkhand, Irfan Umair battled financial hardships and lived at train stations when he moved to Mumbai to chase his cricketing dream. Working odd jobs--including waiting tables and even being a sushi chef--he persisted and earned a place at MIG Cricket Club, eventually making it to the probables list for the Ranji and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophies. Turning to tennis-ball cricket during the lockdown for financial stability, he refined his death-over skills and, despite missing ISPL Season 1, he secured a Rs16.5 lakh contract on his debut in Season 2. Vishal Kalyankar, Falcon Risers Hyderabad's Assistant Coach, discovered Irfan Umair while attending the Delhi Dhamaka Tournament as a Chief Guest. The Falcon Risers Hyderabad continue their tradition of identifying and elevating tennis-ball cricketers to the top stage at the ISPL.

Irfan Umair on his match-winning final over: "I am known as a death-over specialist in my team, and my strength remains the same. I trust my game, and I was confident that if my wide-yorker lands well, it's hard to hit. I had full confidence in defending 10 runs. I thank my owners, my team, and the entire performance staff for placing their trust in me. I'm grateful for the opportunity and will continue to give my best in the upcoming matches. As a team we don't focus on individual performances but on winning together and carrying that momentum forward. Lastly, thanks to my family for their support. To the fans--stay disciplined, work hard, and believe in yourself. There are no shortcuts to success."

A frequent net bowler for MS Dhoni in the past, Irfan now aims to cement his place in professional cricket, proving that resilience and hard work always pay off.

Asked to bat first, Hyderabad overcame a shaky start to post a competitive 84/9, anchored by Vishwajit Thakur's resilient 26 off 19 and Jonty Sarkar's steady 15 off 16. The duo steadied the innings with a crucial 46-run stand after Hyderabad stumbled to 10/4 within the first two overs. Skipper Bablu Patil added late fireworks, ensuring a fighting total.

Chetan Padiyar, head coach, of Falcon Risers Hyderabad asserted as quoted by an ISPL press release, "Irfan showed exactly why he is one of the best in high-pressure situations. His ability to execute wide yorkers consistently makes him a game-changer. The way he defended 10 runs in the final over speaks volumes about his mental strength and skill. This win was a total team effort, and we are looking forward to keeping the momentum going."

ISPL press release, during the post-match presentation after earning his second consecutive Man of the Match award, said, "I'm really pleased with my performance tonight. The turning point came from Vicky Bhoir's precise bowling, and opting for the 50-50 over in the 7th over was the right call. We never felt the match was slipping away, as we had complete confidence in Irfan to defend those final 10 runs." (ANI)

