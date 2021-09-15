Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC's new signing Greg Stewart is eyeing nothing less than a top-four finish in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Last season the Red Miners finished sixth on the points table, four points off four-placed FC Goa, and the Scot believes the club under Owen Coyle is determined to improve on that performance in a big way by reaching the semi-finals in 2021-22, admitting at the same time that there would be pressure on them on account of expectations.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Club Brugge vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Star Making His European Debut For Parisians.

"For me, I always like to put pressure on myself. You always want to challenge yourself. When you are playing for a team, you always want yourself to be at the top of the table, rather than at the bottom. You need to have that kind of mentality that you are going to be successful. We are going to push for the top-end. It's going to be an exciting season," Stewart said on the latest episode of Football United.

Stewart also made it clear that while scoring a goal gives him a lot of kick, he understands the team expects him to do a lot more than that. "You know what, there is no better feeling than when you score a goal but I am also a team player. I like doing both [scoring goals and providing assists], to be honest. For me it's a little more buzz when you score a goal but as long as you win the game [it doesn't matter whether he scores or assists], that's all that matters to me," he said.

Also Read | Club Brugge vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

"Excited for the season ahead. Hopefully, I can provide some goals and assists. Most of all, I hope can help my teammates and be a good team player."

Stewart has joined Jamshedpur FC from legendary Scottish club Rangers FC. Last season they, under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, won the title. In doing so, they stopped Celtic FC from winning their 10th title in a row. The 31-year-old is pleased to have experienced that with Rangers but now wants to look ahead and focus on his stint in India.

Stewart also revealed what prompted him to move to India with Jamshedpur FC. "I had a chat with head coach Owen Coyle. He explained to me what the league [ISL] is all about. I wanted to have this challenge. It was something I was keen on," he pointed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)