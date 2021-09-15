Star studded Paris Saint Germain squad travel to Jan-Breydel Stadion in Belgium in order to take on Club Brugge in their Champions League opener. The French giants were brushed aside by Manchester City in semis last year and their owner has recruited some of the biggest names in world football in order to get be crowned European champions. With Manchester City and RB Leipzig the other two clubs in the group, PSG can ill-afford to drop any points here. For Club Brugge, they know they are coming up against some quality teams and they will be eager to give their best although the writing is on the wall. Club Brugge versus Paris Saint Germain will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. PSG Boss Pochettino Didn't Think It Was Possible to Sign Lionel Messi.

On-loan Aston Villa player Wesley will not play the game as he is short of match fitness while Jose Izquierdo has been rule out for Club Brugge with a knee problem. It will be between Charles De Ketelaere and Bas Dost for the lone striker role. Rits is a key man in midfield for the hosts as he is the one that makes them tick with his brilliant passing range.

Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos will not feature for PSG as they continue to build their fitness while Idrisa Gueye and Angel Di Maria are suspended following their dismissal against Manchester City last season. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are expected to make the front three for the first time this season which could trouble any defence in the world. Ander Herrera bagged a brace at the weekend and that could prompt manager Mauricio Pochettino to include the Spaniard in the starting eleven.

When is Club Brugge vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Club Brugge vs PSG clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium on September 16, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Club Brugge vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Club Brugge vs PSG on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Club Brugge vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Club Brugge vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

PSG have lost their last three games in Europe but that trend is set to discontinue with their star-studded team expected to win easily.

