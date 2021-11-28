Fatorda [Goa], November 28 (ANI): Reigning champions Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham wasn't overly critical of his players after the team's loss against Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Saturday.

The Nizams came away 3-1 winners on the night with a brilliant comeback victory against the Islanders who scored early into the game.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Islanders took a 6th-minute lead through midfielder Ahmed Jahouh after which Hyderabad FC stormed back through goals for Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Rohit Danu.

"I didn't expect the scoreline, I expected a tough game against a very good Hyderabad FC team and that's certainly what I think we got. I thought it was a pretty even game at 1-1 going into half-time. It was pretty fair and then we had the large proportion of the game where we dominated ball possession, played a lot of passes and created chance but it was Hyderabad FC who took theirs and that decided the game," said Des Buckingham in the post-match press conference.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs KBFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

The defeat comes as a setback for the defending champions after the win over FC Goa and more importantly ahead of the big game against ATK Mohun Bagan who are setting the early pace in the ISL this season.

"We had a lot of possession but we needed to be a lot more effective to come around the edge of the box and create chances that we want to create. The game got quite transitional at a point with a lot of fould for both sides. It became a bit broken. But I wouldn't say that anything went wrong massively it was just that Hyderabad FC took their chances and we didn't," the coach added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)