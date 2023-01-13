Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) Harry Sawyer and Ritwik Das scored a goal each as Jamshedpur FC came from behind to register a 2-1 win over hosts East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Friday.

Cleiton Silva had put the Torch Bearers ahead in the first half with his ninth goal of the season, before the home team let lead slip this season, along with a chance to go clear of Bengaluru FC in the play-off qualification race with a game in hand.

In the 12th minute, Alex Lima muscled his way past his marker before playing it through to Naorem Singh on the left side. The winger cut the ball back onto his right foot and got the shot away. The effort was saved but spilled by Vishal Yadav right in front of Silva, who made no mistake in poking the ball into an empty net.

Seven minutes later, Jamshedpur FC got the chance to draw level when Eli Sabia's free-kick from the defensive third found Ritwik Das near the penalty area. Ritwik played it into the path of an unmarked Boris, whose shot only rippled the side netting.

The chance came two minutes after Silva's free-kick was claimed comfortably by Yadav at the other end.

In the 61st minute, East Bengal defence failed to get the ball out of danger as it eventually came to Ishan Pandita, whose shot from the edge of the box was blocked by Lalchungnunga before Sawyer poked the rebound in from close range.

Five minutes from time, Jamshedpur FC scored the winner when Ritwik headed home Germanpreet's point blank cross.

East Bengal remained in the ninth place, still a point behind Bengaluru FC with a game in hand. The Torch Bearers will host Hyderabad FC next on January 20.

Jamshedpur FC is in 10th place and will host Bengaluru FC next on January 18.

