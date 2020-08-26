Kochi , August 26: Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Kerala Blasters FC have signed midfielder Rohit Kumar on Wednesday.The Delhi-born player started his career at the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School before joining the DSK Shivajians LFC Academy.

The youngster captained Delhi in the BC Roy Trophy in 2013 and was part of the India U-19 squad in 2015. In 2016, he was promoted to the senior team for the Durand Cup. The right-footer gave some consistent performances in the I-League that season. Indian Super League, 2019-20.

This earned him a contract with FC Pune City, debuting in the ISL. He completed two seasons with the Maharashtrian club, wherein he scored two goals before moving to Hyderabad FC for the sixth edition of the ISL.

The central midfielder featured in nine matches and scored a goal for the new club. Having qualities of dependability and consistency, Kerala Blasters adds depth in their midfield with this signing.

"Joining Kerala Blasters was an easy decision for me since I've always wanted to play for the club. I hope to improve myself as a player every day, with the help of my coaches, teammates, management and especially the fans, to contribute to the vision of the club. With the support of my new squad, I wish to lift trophies for Kerala Blasters in the near future, because this club truly deserves it," Rohit Kumar said in a statement.

Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director-Kerala Blasters said: "It is my pleasure to welcome Rohit to Kerala Blasters. He is yet another quality addition to our mid-field. I hope he explores all his potential with the team and we are ready to support him in the best possible manner."

