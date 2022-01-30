Panaji (Goa) [India], January 30 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC on Sunday confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Ravi Kumar on loan from Odisha FC.

The 28-year-old returns for a second stint with the Islanders and will remain at the club until May 31, 2022.

Ravi Kumar signed for Mumbai City ahead of the 2018-19 season and spent two seasons with the Islanders, making three appearances for the club, before he moved to Odisha FC in 2020.

"It's a great feeling to be back. The club and the coach Des Buckingham have put their faith in me and I am aware of the expectations that come with being a part of Mumbai City," said Ravi Kumar in a statement.

"I am ready and I hope I can do my part in pushing my teammates and the club towards another successful season in my time here," he added.

Ravi, who will wear the number 21 jersey for Mumbai City, becomes the third addition to the Islanders' squad in the January transfer window after the arrivals of Vinit Rai and Diego Mauricio.

"Ravi brings in valuable experience with him. He is a great individual to have in your group and more importantly, Ravi understands the fabric of the club. He is a fantastic addition to our goalkeeping unit along with Phurba Lachenpa and Mohammad Nawaz and we're happy to have him with us at Mumbai City," said head coach Des Buckingham. (ANI)

