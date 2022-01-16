Panaji (Goa) [India], January 16 (ANI): SC East Bengal have replaced goalkeeping coach Leslie Cleevely with Mihir Sawant for the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Mihir is a seasoned goalkeeping coach, having helped Gokulam Kerala FC win the I-League.

The 34-year old joins the Red-and-Gold Brigade from Mohammedan Sporting, following spells with Jamshedpur FC and Churchill Brothers.

"I am happy to be part of SC East Bengal, one of the biggest clubs in Indian football. I am looking forward to the challenge ahead. We have some amazing goalkeepers in our squad, and I am looking forward to working with them and helping the team get better," Mihir said in a statement as per SC East Bengal.

Mihir replaces Cleevely, who joined the club at the start of the season and was with the team for the first 11 games.

SC East Bengal take on FC Goa on January 19. (ANI)

