Bhubaneswar, May 31 (PTI) Super Cup champions Odisha FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Moroccan midfield dynamo Ahmed Jahouh, an Indian Super League title and Shield winner.

The Moroccan has been signed on a two-year contract, the club said in a press release.

"The club is excited to welcome Jahouh to the squad and wishes him the very best for the upcoming season," it added.

Jahouh previously played under the tutelage of Sergio Lobera at FC Goa and Mumbai City FC and has an impressive trophy cabinet.

He has won two ISL League Winner's Shields (one with FC Goa and another with Mumbai City FC) as well as an ISL title with MCFC.

Jahouh's journey in the ISL began at FC Goa, where he quickly established himself as one of the league's finest midfielders. Under the tactical guidance of Lobera, renowned for his attacking brand of football, Jahouh's skills thrived, and he became an indispensable part of FC Goa's success.

Following his successful stint with FC Goa, Jahouh reunited with coach Lobera at Mumbai City FC, further solidifying his reputation as a midfield maestro.

Once again, he showcased his exceptional abilities, dictating play from the center of the park and providing a shield for the defense.

Jahouh's tireless work rate, combined with his exceptional ability to break up opposition attacks and initiate quick counter-attacks, played a crucial role in Mumbai City FC's title-winning campaign in the ISL.

Furthermore, his presence in the dressing room will provide invaluable guidance and mentorship to the younger players, creating a positive environment for growth and development.

