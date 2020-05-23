Sports News | ISL's Odisha FC Sign Samuel Lalmuanpuia for 2 Years

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) team Odisha FC have signed 21-year-old midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia ahead of the seventh season of the tournament.

Club President Rohan Sharma in an official statement said, "Samuel is a player I have had my eyes on for quite some time. We hope we can maximize his skillset so he can reach the dizzying highs he had at Shillong Lajong. He fits what we are trying to build here and can hopefully make an impact."

Also Read | How to Pray Eid Namaz at Home in Lockdown? Former Cricketer Irfan Pathan Shares Tutorial Video Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr 2020.

The midfielder made the switch after featuring just five times for the Kerala Blaster FC.

"I am quite excited to play for Odisha FC. They have a very good fan base and it will be great to play in front of a vocal crowd in Bhubaneswar. I would want to perform well and contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season," said Samuel.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Denies Rumours of Rift With Georgina Rodriguez, Says ‘Unfollowed my Daughter-in-Law Accidentally’.

Samuel is the second player to leave the Kochi-based outfit this week. Defender Sandesh Jhingan and Kerala Blasters mutually parted ways on May 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)