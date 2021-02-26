New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Korea, scheduled to be staged from April 16 to 27, has been postponed owing to restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Indian contingent pulled out of the tournament because of South Korea's mandatory two-week quarantine rules, which would come in the way of the shooters' training.

"The 2021 ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Korea, scheduled to be held from 16th till 27th of April 2021, has been postponed," the International Shooting Sport Federation said in a statement on its website.

"The new dates of the 2021 World Cup in Changwon will be decided by the ISSF and the Korean Shooting Federation as soon as it will be known when the 14 days mandatory quarantine for all inbound travellers is lifted in Korea."

The tournament in Korea was a combined World Cup with shooters from rifle, pistol and shotgun competing for top honours.

Shooters are not exempted from hard quarantine as per the directives of the concerned South Korean authorities.

India is also scheduled to host a combined World Cup, from March 18 to 29, at the national capital's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

All the upcoming tournaments will form part of preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

The World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, scheduled for June, will be the last international competition before the Tokyo Olympics.

