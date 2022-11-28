Perth, Nov 28 (PTI) Australian opener David Warner feels Cameron Green will face a "big call" regarding his participation in the IPL, warning the all-rounder about possible burnout ahead of a gruelling schedule.

Green, who has already registered for the IPL auctions, is likely to spend almost half of the season in India for the T20 league besides four Tests and two ODIs series. He also has tours of England and South Africa lined up before next year's ODI World Cup in India.

"Nineteen weeks straight in India, being your first trip there as well, can be quite challenging - from the heat perspective, the playing, the recovery," Warner said on Monday ahead of Australia's Test series against the West Indies.

"I've been through it, I've done the Test series and the IPL. It is tough. Then on the back of that you've got five Test matches in England. Then I think you've got 20 days off before you go to South Africa and then go to a World Cup.

"Glenn Maxwell did it a couple of years ago, played the whole year and then was cooked come the (Australian) season.

"From a youngster's point of view it's totally up to him, it's his decision to make. For the longevity of him and his career, it's a big call for him as a youngster. Whatever decision he goes with we'll respect it as players. But ultimately, it's down to him and CA."

Green said he is aware that it is going to be tough but believes he has the right support system to sustain the rigours of the hectic schedule.

"It's going to be a really tough year. I don't think anyone is disagreeing with that. But it's a really good opportunity, I think. If you're playing all three formats and IPL you're going to be learning a lot about your cricket.

"You might get pushed a little bit with your body. I back that in that I have good resources and around me to get through that. And doing everything you can to look after your body and have rests within that. It will be a tough year."

