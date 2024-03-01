Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Naman Sharma smashed an impressive 148 runs off just 61 balls, propelling Rajasthan Legends to a resounding 8-wicket victory over Mumbai Champions in match 14 of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Friday.

Mumbai Champions scored 224/3 in the allotted 20 overs after Phil Mustard's fifty and an onslaught by Peter Trego in the death overs. Rajasthan Legends chased down the target with 5 balls to spare on the back of Naman Sharma's masterclass and Angelo Perera's gutsy fifty.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Shafali Verma Reveals 'Slight Adjustment in Mindset’ As Key Factor Behind Consecutive Half-Centuries For Delhi Capitals.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai Champions got off to a flying start with skipper Virender Sehwag and Phil Mustard forging an impressive 88-run partnership in just 9 overs. However, Rajasthan Legends staged a remarkable comeback, dismissing key batsmen Mustard, Abhishek Jhunwala, and Sehwag within a span of two overs.

Peter Trego (77 off 28 balls) and Rajat Singh (47 off 23 balls) then rebuilt the innings and took the score to 224/3. Trego slammed 9 fours and 5 sixes.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals's Marizanne Kapp Credits 'Amazing Team Effort' for Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chasing 225, Rajasthan Legends got off to a decent start with opener Naman Sharma firing from one end while Satish Jain played a sluggish knock. The latter departed in the ninth over and Rajasthan Legends lost S Prasanna in the next over.

Naman Sharma and Angelo Parera then stitched a match-winning 144-run stand to take Rajasthan home. As the chase continued, it was running boundaries here in Greater Noida. While smashed 18 fours and 7 sixes, Parera smashed 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Naman Sharma's remarkable innings proved to be the turning point of the match, as his stellar performance guided Rajasthan Legends to a memorable triumph, securing the win with five balls to spare. He was named as the 'Player of the Match'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)