Mullanpur, Apr 15 (PTI) Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

KKR made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Anrich Nortje in place of spin all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Also Read | DC vs RR IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

PBKS have handed a debut to Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett.

Teams:

Also Read | PBKS vs KKR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Opt to Bat First; See Playing XIs of Both Teams.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)