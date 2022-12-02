Ahmedabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Senior batter Sheldon Jackson struck an unbeaten 133 as Saurashtra beat Maharashtra by five wickets to win their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title here on Friday.

Batting first, Maharashtra rode on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's third consecutive hundred (108 off 131 balls) to reach 248 for 9 in 50 overs.

Chirag Jani (3/43) took a hat-trick for Saurashtra.

In reply, Saurashtra reached the target in 46.3 overs with Jackson scoring his runs off 136 balls with 12 fours and five sixes.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 248/9 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 108, Chirag Jani 3/43) vs Saurashtra 249/5 in 46.3 overs (Sheldon Jackson 133 not out). Saurashtra won by 5 wickets.

