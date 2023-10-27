Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Oct 27 (AP) First-round leader Jasmine Suwannapura trailed on the leaderboard for most of the day Friday but emerged with a one-stroke lead going into the third round of the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour.

Suwannapura shot a second-round 3-under 69 for a two-round total of 12-under 132 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course.

Rose Zhang of the United States was in second place after a 68. She was followed by Celine Boutier of France, who had the round of the day with a 64 and was two strokes behind the leader and tied for third with Australia's Hannah Green (70) and Peiyun Chien of Taiwan, who shot 69.

Brooke Henderson had a 67 and was at 8-under, four strokes behind, and Nelly Korda shot 69 and was at 6 under.

It is the third of four LPGA events on the tour's Asian swing. Minjee Lee of Australia won last week's stop in South Korea in a playoff and the final tournament is next week's Toto Classic in Japan. (AP)

