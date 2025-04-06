Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set for a comeback after he joined Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, confirmed the team's head coach Mahela Jayawardene here on Saturday.

Bumrah had been sidelined with a back injury that he suffered during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney in January, and missed key assignments such as the Champions Trophy.

“Yeah, he is available. He is training today, so he should be available tomorrow,” Jayawardene said on the eve of the match against RCB.

“He arrived last night and I believe he had his sessions with NCA to finalise that. He has been handed over to our physios. So, yeah, he is bowling today, all (is) good and we will play tomorrow (Monday).”

Jayawardene admitted Bumrah's return gives Mumbai Indians the opportunity to play their desired pace combination which also includes overseas left-arm pacers Trent Boult and Reece Topley.

But the Sri Lankan was cautiously optimistic.

“Boom's coming back from a pretty decent layoff so we need to give him that space and not expect too much. But knowing Jasprit, he'll be up for it and we're very happy to have him in the camp.

“The experience that he brings and that extra voice out there in the middle, chatting with Boulty, chatting with Deepak or any other younger bowler, giving that advice is also very valuable for us. So, that's what we're looking forward to from him," he said.

Jayawardene hoped all the pacers will stay injury-free through the season.

“Yeah, Deepak (Chahar is there) as well and the only guy we're missing out is Allah (Mohammad Ghazanfar), whom we had signed up as a combination, with his injury,” Jayawardene said.

“But other than that, now (that) everyone is back so, hopefully, we keep all of them, touch-wood, healthy for the season and allow them to do what they know best.”

Rohit Sharma, who had missed the last game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a blow to his knee, batted in the nets here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday and could be fit for the RCB clash.

“Ro (Rohit) looks good. He is going to bat today. It was just an unfortunate impact on his leg while batting so, it was not comfortable. We were travelling yesterday. He will have a hit today and then we will do an assessment on that,” Jayawardene said.

Jayawardene said it was unfair to judge anyone in every two innings, backing the former MI captain who has had scores of 0, 8 and 13 so far in this season.

“He's batting well in the nets. If you're telling me that every two innings, you're going to look at someone's performance, it's a bit unfair,” the former Sri Lanka captain said.

“I remember his last innings was the Champions Trophy winning knock, so, we have to give (support) and back the experienced guys and (expect) them coming to the party. We've always, as Mumbai, we've backed the core group to deliver for us and we're going to do that.

"It's unfortunate that he got a knock in the nets. Hopefully, he will be 100 per cent then and that's how we will continue to back the guys to get the results for us,” he added.

