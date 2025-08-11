Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah on Monday hailed the '50 Days To Go' event ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India, scheduled to be held later this year.

Shah inaugurated the event before the panel discussions involving the stars of the present and past of Indian cricket, along with ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

India legends Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh, along with Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, came together in Mumbai for the '50 days to go' event for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The upcoming 50-over World Cup marks the return of a senior ICC Women's tournament to the sub-continent for the first time since 2016, when India hosted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. India has previously staged the Women's World Cup in 1978, 1997 and 2013.

In an X post, Jay Shah wrote, "What a fantastic celebration of women's cricket today, marking 50 days to go until the @cricketworldcup. This promises to be the biggest women's cricket event ever, and it all begins on September 30. #CWC25."

The event also marked the official launch of the ICC Trophy Tour, beginning in Mumbai and travelling to all host cities of the tournament, as well as Delhi.

As part of a wider school legacy programme, the Trophy Tour will visit several schools in each host city, with the BCCI and ICC partnering with stakeholders to give select schools the chance to attend matches of the World Cup.

India will be hoping to go one step further at this year's tournament than they did in 2017, when they made it to their second Women's Cricket World Cup Final, missing out narrowly to England in a thrilling finish at Lord's.

The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, with India playing the tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. (ANI)

