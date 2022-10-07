Ibaraki, Oct 7 (PTI) Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh started off well in challenging and wet conditions with an even par 72 at the PGA Senior Championships Summit Cup here.

The 50-year-old, who is dividing his time between various Senior Tours around the world, had a strong finish with birdies on last two holes.

He birdied first, 13th, 17th and 18th and dropped shots on 2nd, 12th, 14th and 16th.

“It was cold and rainy, as it can sometimes be in Japan. The course played very differently than when I played the practice round. It also played really long with the ball not going far," Jeev said.

“I love playing in Japan,” added Jeev, who has won four times on the main Japan Tour and is hugely popular in the country.

This season Jeev has already played six times in Japan. His best finish has been T-8 at the Fanci Classic, while he was T-16 in Maruhan Cup and T-18 in Japan Senior Open.

Katsumasa Miyamoto, 50, who has had Top-10 finishes in his first two starts as a senior, shared the lead with Japan Senior Open champion Prayad Markseng, 56. Both shot 4-under 68 each.

Yoichi Shimizu was one stroke behind and Keiichiro Fukahori and Dinessi Chand were in fourth place two strokes behind.

Rain is forecast for the second round also.

