Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 27 (ANI): Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler became only the second England player to play 400 international matches.

The right-handed batter achieved this feat during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old is just behind legendary seamer James Anderson, who has played the most matches for England across all-formats.

One of the finest seamers in world cricket, Anderson played 401 international matches for the Three Lions. The great cricketer picked up 991 wickets across all formats.

Buttler, on the other hand, has notched up 12291 runs in international cricket, along with 14 centuries.

In Test cricket, Buttler has made 2907 runs in 57 matches and 100 innings at an average of 31.94. The right-handed batter has scored two centuries and 18 half-centuries in the longest format.

In ODIs, Buttler has amassed 5515 runs in 198 matches and 171 innings at an average of 39.11. The 35-year-old has made 11 hundreds and 29 half-centuries.

In T20Is, Buttler has scored 3869 runs in 144 matches and 132 innings at an average of 35.49. The wicketkeeper-batter has smashed 1 century and 28 half-centuries.

Buttler, who is a two-time ICC white-ball title winner, is also part of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

The Three Lions have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC tournament, with star batter Harry Brook named captain. The Three Lions will kick their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign off against Nepal on February 8.

England squad for T20I World Cup 2026:

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood. (ANI)

