Karachi [Pakistan], February 28 (ANI): Jos Buttler has announced his decision to step down from England's white-ball captaincy duties in the aftermath of their group-stage exit at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

England will conclude its campaign in the Champions Trophy on Saturday against South Africa in Karachi. Irrespective of the result, the Three Lions will pack their bags and return home after their run was shortened after losing two games on the trot.

The English players bolstered their preparations during a white-ball tour of India, during which they won just one game out of eight fixtures, the first with under head coach Brendon McCullum.

"I'm going to stand down as England captain. It's the right decision for me and the right decision for the team. Hopefully, somebody else who can come in alongside Baz will take the team to where it needs to be," Buttler said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

As McCullum's 'Bazball' era began on a catastrophic note, Buttler confirmed he will continue to play for England and look to enjoy his cricket.

"The overriding emotions are still sadness and disappointment. I'm sure, in time, that will pass, and I can get back to really enjoying my cricket, and [will] also be able to reflect on what an immense honour it is to captain your country and all the special things that come with it," he added.

Buttler was handed the full-time responsibility of England's white-ball captaincy in June 2022, and they went on to win the T20 World Cup later in the year.

However, since its moment of glory, England has sharply declined in white-ball cricket. In the ODI World Cup 2023, England was knocked out in seventh place in the group stage. In the T20 World Cup 2024, England managed to reach the semifinals, but India knocked them out of the tournament.

England's hopes of winning the Champions Trophy were dashed after defeats against Australia and Afghanistan. After three consecutive setbacks, Buttler decided to step down.

"It was quite clear that this tournament was going to be important results-wise and for my captaincy. Two losses and being out of the tournament [was] a bit of a hangover of tournaments before. I'd just reached the end of the road for me and my captaincy, which is a shame, and I'm sad about that," he said.

"With Brendon coming in only recently, I was really excited to work closely alongside him and hope for a very quick turnaround and to take the team forward. But it's not quite worked out that way, so it just feels like the right time for me and the team to have a change," he added.

In ODIs, Buttler led England in 44 matches, won 18, lost 25, and one ended with no result, with a win percentage of just 42 per cent. In 51 T20Is with Buttler at the helm, England secured 26 victories, lost 22 and three ended in no result, maintaining a win percentage of 54 per cent. (ANI)

