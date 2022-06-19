Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 19 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) outfit ATK Mohun Bagan have handed their head coach Juan Ferrando an additional responsibility of scouting for three age groups - under-18, under-15, and under-13.

The Mariners, last month, qualified for the AFC Cup 2022 inter-zonal semi-finals after finishing the campaign at the top of the group. Juan Ferrando's tactical genius was identified as one of the main reasons why the Mariners topped in Group D.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Barcelona Prepare Improved Offer For Bayern Munich Striker.

The 41-year-old will begin preliminary scouting for three age groups -- under-18, under-15, and under-13 -- on June 20 at Salt Lake Stadium and he will be joined by his deputy Bastab Roy.

Before making it to the senior team, the selected footballers will have a chance to wear the green-and-maroon jersey in the AIFF's age-group competition. The players like Kiyan Nassiri, Arsh Anwar, Sumit Rathi, and Fardeen Ali Mollah have all come via their youth program.

Also Read | F1 Canadian GP 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of Qualifying & Main Race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The U-18 trials will take place on June 20-22, followed by the U-15 selection on June 24-26. The trial for U-13 will take place on June 28-30. Youngsters who are interested in participating in the trials, need to bring their Aadhaar card or an age-proof certificate.

ATK Mohun Bagan management had an immense trust in the Spaniard, moving forward with this additional responsibility handed to him because when he joined the Mariners in the previous ISL campaign, he orchestrated a formidable change in the system, turning the Mariners from being a defensive and counter-attacking side to a more possession-based, emphasizing high pressing.

He got the best out of the likes of Liston Colaco, Joni Kauko, Tiri, Roy Krishna, and more. In doing so the Mariners produced some entertaining, attacking football under difficult circumstances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)