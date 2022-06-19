Barcelona are working on a deal to sign Robert Lewandowski in the summer and will be proposing a new offer to Bayern Munich. The Polish striker has been sensational since joining the Bavarians in 2014, winning several domestic titles and a Champions League, but wants to take on a new challenge in his career with the Catalans tipped as the favourites to sign him. Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane Deal Opens Doors for Robert Lewandowski To Join Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are preparing a new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. It is understood that Bayern Munich rejected the Catalan giants' opening offer for the Polish forward.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the 33-year-old's agent Parth Zahavi have good relations which has allowed the Spanish outfit to agree personal terms with the centre-forward. It is understood that the striker is likely to sign a three-year deal.

The Catalan side have been interested in signing the Polish star but need to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to leave in the summer and has Barcelona as his top priority despite interest from other clubs.

Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain are keeping close tabs on the deal and are ready to pounce if Barcelona are unable to sign the Polish superstar. But the deal could be moving in the right direction as the Catalan outfit are preparing an improved offer.

Barcelona are working under strict financial regulations by La Liga which has forced them to negotiate for a lower price for the striker. However, with Bayern Munich closing in on Sadio Mane, they could let allow to let the 33-year-old leave instead of risking losing him for free next year.

