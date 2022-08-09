New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Indian Judoka Tulika Mann received a warm welcome at Delhi airport from family, friends and supporters after a successful Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign.

India finished 4th in the medal tally with 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and with a total of 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games.

"I did not want a silver, but I am satisfied with it. Next time, I will definitely bring gold," said Mann to ANI.

Mann said that India's overall performance was also great since a limited contingent was sent.

"SAI (Sports Authority of India) has supported us a lot," she added.

Indian Judoka Tulika Maan claimed the silver medal in the final of the women's +78 kg category after suffering a defeat against Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final at the recently concluded CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

Playing at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2, the Indian Judoka faced tough competition from her opponent while she received second 'Shido' on the board. The match lasted for 3 minutes and 29 seconds. The Scottish judoka was too good for Tulika, she enforced an ippon to take home gold.

The Indian had to be settled for a silver medal in the women's +78 kg category.

The country won three medals in judo, with Shushila Devi and Tulika Mann capturing silver medals and Vijay Kumar Yadav winning a bronze medal.

India has delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in their Commonwealth Games history, with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.

However, achieving 61 medals this time around holds a lot of significance since the shooting, which is India's most successful discipline historically with 135 medals, was not included in the games this time. The numbers could have been way higher had it been included.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a stunning closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.

The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026. (ANI)

