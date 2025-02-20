Eindhoven (Netherlands), Feb 20 (AP) Juventus completed an unwanted hat trick for Italian soccer on Wednesday with another exit to lower-ranked teams in the Champions League playoffs.

Two-time European champion Juventus lost 3-1 after extra time at PSV Eindhoven, which advanced to the round of 16 on a 4-3 aggregate score.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How To Watch IND vs BAN CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Juventus was outlasted after United States wing-back Timothy Weah's rifled shot in the 63rd minute had leveled the game at 1-1 and restored the Bianconeri's advantage at 3-2.

One night earlier, AC Milan and Atalanta were ousted on home turf by Feyenoord and Club Brugge, respectively.

Also Read | Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Five Italian teams started in the new 36-team Champions League format and Bologna did not even get to the knockout stage on its return to the competition after a 60-year wait.

Only Inter Milan — the last Serie A team to be European champion 15 years ago — will represent Italy in the round of 16 draw Friday.

A former Inter favorite, Ivan Perišic, helped send old rival Juve out of the competition Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Croatia veteran gave PSV the lead in the 53rd minute, taking a perfect crossfield pass from Noa Lang in his stride to lash a shot beyond goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Weah leveled the game though his hard shot from 20 yards (meters) was initially flagged for an offside. A two-minute video review overturned the decision and awarded the goal.

PSV's Ismael Saibari tied the aggregate score again in the 74th, and defender Ryan Flamingo got the decisive goal in the 98th. He pounced on a loose ball in the goalmouth after a low cross by Belgium winger Johan Bakayoko pinballed off defender Federico Gatti and Di Gregorio.

In the round of 16 draw Friday, PSV will be paired with either Arsenal or Inter, one of four of Perišic's former clubs still in the competition.

Brugge is another of Perišic's one-time employers and will be the team lowest-ranked by UEFA in the draw, from Belgium which is the lowest-ranked nation still represented.

With three more teams now no longer involved in the Champions League, Italy looks unlikely to repeat the bonus fifth entry next season that UEFA awards to the two countries whose teams collectively have the best overall results in European competitions. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)