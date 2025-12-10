Sonipat (Haryana) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has successfully completed its Zone 4 Trials on December 5th and Central Trials on December 6th & 7th, marking a significant step toward the league's much-awaited inaugural season, according to a press release from KCL.

This multi-stage talent identification drive showcased Haryana's immense kabaddi strength and further fueled the excitement ahead of KCL's historic Rs 4 crore mega auction.

Importantly, the trials were conducted at two different venues to ensure smooth operations and athlete convenience. The Zone 4 Trials were held at Renu Vidya Mandir College, Bhalgarh, while the Central Trials took place at Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Sonipat.

Massive Participation Reflects Haryana's Dominance in Kabaddi. The KCL trials witnessed overwhelming statewide enthusiasm, establishing Haryana once again as the powerhouse of Indian kabaddi.

Key highlights are - 3500+ registrations from passionate kabaddi players across the state. 1500+ athletes physically attending the central trials. A record turnout that underscores the trust and excitement the kabaddi community has in the KCL platform

This massive participation not only reaffirms Haryana's commanding presence in the sport but also demonstrates the league's ability to attract raw, powerful, and emerging talent from every corner of the region.

The trials marked not just a selection event but a vision in action. KCL's mission is to build one of India's most influential kabaddi ecosystems--one that celebrates grassroots talent and elevates them to the next stage of professional sport.

With a Rs 4 crore mega purse, KCL is redefining the scale and value of kabaddi leagues at the state level, offering unmatched opportunities for young and established players alike.

The integrity of the trials was upheld by the presence and supervision of some of the most respected and decorated names in Indian kabaddi, like Mohit Chillar, Rajesh Narwal and Ravinder Pahal.

Their vast experience, deep understanding of the sport, and commitment to nurturing new talent enriched the entire trial process.

Mohit Chillar said, "It's extremely tough to choose from such a talented pool of athletes. Haryana has always been strong in kabaddi, but witnessing this level of quality in such huge numbers was beyond expectations. It's a very positive sign for the sport."

Rajesh Narwal said, "Every player showcased remarkable skill, making the selection process challenging. KCL's ₹4 crore purse shows the scale and ambition of this league."

Ravinder Pahal said, "KCL is redefining kabaddi. The central trials proved the amount of raw talent Haryana has. With this platform, these athletes are ready to shine at national and global levels."

These statements reflect the growing excitement among the experts who understand the sport deeply and recognise KCL's potential to build a stronger future for kabaddi.

A total of 200-250 shortlisted players will go under the hammer. Rs 4 crore auction purse, one of the largest-ever for any state-level kabaddi league. Teams will be strategically formed to ensure competitive balance and top-tier entertainment. Grade A, B, and C players will all have equal opportunities to secure significant contracts. (ANI)

