London [UK], August 19 (ANI): South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Friday completed 250 wickets in Test cricket, becoming the seventh South African bowler to do so.

Rabada reached this landmark during the first Test against England at Lord's.

On Day 3, in the 37th over of England's second innings, Rabada sent back England Test skipper Ben Stokes for 20, after Keshav Maharaj caught the batter at deep midwicket. With this, Rababda reached 250 Test wickets.

Rabada is the seventh South African bowler to take 250 wickets. He is behind the likes of Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Allan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291).

Coming to the match, world-class performances by the South African bowlers led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje coupled with a half-century from Sarel Erwee helped the Proteas down hosts England by an innings and 12 runs within just three days in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord's on Friday.

With this victory, South Africa has a 1-0 lead in the series. Kagiso Rabada (7/79 in the match) and Anrich Nortje (6/110 in the match) ensured that England's batting line-up could not unleash its much-hyped 'Bazball' brand of cricket.

For South Africa, Erwee (73), captain Dean Elgar (47) and pacer Marco Jansen (48) starred with the bat, taking the side to 326/10 in their first innings and giving them a healthy 161-run lead after England were bundled out for 165 in first innings. Only Ollie Pope (73) and Ben Stokes (20) could put up some decent performances for England. Pacers Rabada (5/52) and Nortje (3/63) delivered superbly for South Africans. Jansen also took two wickets.

England could not gain a lead and were bundled out for just 149 runs in their second innings, losing the game by an innings and 12 runs. Only Alex Lees (35), Stuart Broad (35) and Ben Stokes (20) could play some decent knocks for England. Nortje (3/47) was the leading bowler for Proteas. Rabada, Maharaj and Jansen took two wickets each. Ngidi got one wicket.

Rabada was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his performance. (ANI)

