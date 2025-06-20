New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI): The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has announced Kangana Ranaut, MP, who is an actor-turned-politician, has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

A PCI release said that Kangana Ranaut's association brings energy, visibility, and a renewed focus to para-athletics in India. As Brand Ambassador, she will champion the values of resilience, inclusion, and excellence -- the very ethos of the Championships.

Sharing her thoughts on this new role, Kangana Ranaut said India's para athletes are rewriting what is possible every single day.

"I am deeply honoured to support them and help raise awareness about their incredible achievements. Para sport is not just about competition -- it is about courage, and I am proud to stand behind our champions."

Devendra Jhajharia, President of PCI and a two-time Paralympic gold medallist, said they are thrilled to have Kangana on board.

"Her passion, influence, and commitment to India's athletes make her a perfect ambassador for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships."

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will welcome athletes from over 100 countries and is poised to be the biggest para-sporting event hosted by India.

PCI aims to bring para sports into every Indian home, school, and heart.

The Jawaharlal Stadium will witness over 1,000 athletes in action during the Championships from September 27 and October 5. It will be the 12th edition of the competition. (ANI)

