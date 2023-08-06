Sydney, August 6 :Keira Walsh gave England a potential boost ahead of its Women's World Cup round of 16 clash with Nigeria when the midfielder was able to practice with the team Sunday, one day before the elimination match.

Walsh sustained a knee injury in England's 1-0 win against Denmark in the Lionesses' second game of the group stage. Scans showed she didn't damage her ACL, but it wasn't clear if Walsh would be able to play again this tournament. Barcelona Reportedly Considering Move For Paraguayan Talent Matias Segovia, Set to Face Competition For Highly Rated Botafogo Winger From Crystal Palace.

Walsh, who plays for Barcelona, participated in individual training to regain her fitness and finally rejoined her teammates in Sunday's practice. England plays Nigeria on Monday in Brisbane, Australia, in a knockout game. England head coach Sarina Wiegman confirmed Walsh had returned to the squad and “she's doing well.”

“We'll wait to see how she recovers from the training session and if she does well, she's available for tomorrow,” Wiegman told a news conference in Brisbane on Sunday, declining to elaborate further on the extent of Walsh's injury. “I can only say there wasn't a ligament injury. That's all I can say right now."Wiegman agreed it appeared to be a possibly tournament-ending when Walsh left the field against Denmark and “everyone was in shock,” but she added: “After the assessment, we said just don't make any assumptions.' Then we got the green light" for the midfielder to start rehabilitation. Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Defines Rasmus Hojlund's Role.

Walsh joined Barcelona from Manchester City last year for a reported fee of 400,000 pounds ($513,000), a record for women's soccer. Despite concerns England wouldn't be able to replace Walsh, the Lionesses produced their best performance of the tournament in their final group game by beating China 6-1.