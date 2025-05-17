Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (PTI) Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Saturday reiterated his confidence that the Argentina national football team, led by legendary player Lionel Messi, would visit the state as announced by the government.

He, however, made it clear that it is the responsibility of sponsors and not that of the government to bring the top-notch soccer team to the state.

The minister's response came at a time when a section of the media reported that the Argentina team cancelled its scheduled visit to Kerala as the sponsors breached the contract norms.

While talking to reporters here on the sidelines of an event, the minister said it was the Kochi-based Reporter Broadcasting Company that had entered into an agreement with the Argentina team, and the contract still exists.

Sponsors assured that they would soon settle the payment-related matters in this regard without further delay, he said.

"So, as of now, we cannot say that Messi and the Argentina team will not come to Kerala. Though there was some delay in some aspects, there is no confusion at present," he said.

Expressing confidence in the sponsors, he said they have all the support from the government, and so there is no need to change them at present.

The sports minister further said the government has to depend upon sponsors in this regard, as it cannot meet the huge expense of bringing a top-notch team like Argentina.

He said the government had zeroed in on two sponsors, including the Reporter Broadcasting Company and submitted their details to the Reserve Bank of India for getting necessary clearances.

"But, the first sponsor could not meet the RBI's eligibility criteria. So, as per the request of the Reporter, we gave the sponsorship to them and they received necessary clearances from the RBI to go ahead," Abdurahiman said.

So, the responsibility of bringing the Argentina team rests with the sponsors.

The duty of the government is to get necessary clearances in this regard and ensure the security of the foreign team when they arrive in the state, he said adding that they would do the same.

The minister further said the sponsors assured the government that they would remit the necessary amount in this regard at the earliest.

"So, I still hope that Messi and his team will come to Kerala. There is no need to think negatively at the moment. The government's objective is to bring more popularity to football in the state," he added.

Abdurahiman had recently announced that the Argentina national football team, led by Messi, would visit Kerala this year for an international match, which would be held under the complete supervision of the state government.

He also said that the Centre and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted necessary permissions.

