Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 30 (ANI): Local runner Jose Ellickal and Trupti Katkar Chavan emerged as the stars of the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2023 here on Sunday morning, annexing the coveted full marathon crowns.

Wayanad's Ellickal planned his run brilliantly, taking the lead in the Men's category early in the race and comfortably staving off all challengers to win in 03:02:55.

Benson CB (03:05:34) and Sujith TR (03:14:33) took home the first and second runners-up trophies.

In the Women's Full Marathon, Maharashtra's Trupti Katkar Chavan cantered to victory, waging a lone battle against the clock. Not threatened even once during the run, she clocked 04:31:55.

Shyma IK (05:02:09) and Shinomol Palathana (05:09:33) finished second and third, well behind Trupti.

Organised by Soles of India, the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon is one of the few Green Marathons in the country, focussing on reducing, recycling, reusing and repurposing waste.

"I commend the organisers and sponsors for taking this initiative. This is easily the most scenic marathon and I am proud to be associated with it. It's amazing that close to 7,000 runners across age-groups are taking part in the event with the determination to Run Ageless, Run Fearless," cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar, Brand Ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said while flagging off the event.

"Ageas Federal Life Insurance is committed to a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future. This year we have planted 6000 trees on behalf of the marathon," Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, added.

The Half-Marathons were much closer affairs, with Sajith KM (01:21:49) winning the Men's title and Rema AK (02:01:25) the Women's.

David Cowlishaw (01:25:26) and Athul Raj (01:27:40) followed Sajith home while Sreedevi KC (02:07:41) and Zoja Ziya (02:11:18) won the bragging rights among women.

Results

Full MarathonMen: 1. Jose Ellickal (03:02:55); 2. Benson CB (03:05:34); 3. Sujith TR (03:14:33)

Women: 1. Trupti Katkar Chavan (04:31:55); 2. Shyma I K (05:02:09); 3. Shinomol Palathana (05:09:33)

Half-MarathonMen: 1. Sajith KM (01:21:49); 2. David Cowlishaw (01:25:26); 3. Athul Raj (01:27:40)

Women: 1. Rema AK (02:01:25); 2. Sreedevi KC (02:07:41); 3. Zoja Ziya Z (02:11:18).(ANI)

