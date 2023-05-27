Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): The men's and women's rugby matches came to an end on Saturday with Bharti Vidyapeeth and KIIT winning their respective events at the Khelo India University Games 2022 held in Lucknow from the May 24 to May 26, 2023.

The finals were played between KIIT and Mumbai University in the women's category. KIIT dominated the game to beat Mumbai University by a large margin of 56-0. In the men's category, KIIT University took on Bharti Vidyapeeth. Bharti Vidyapeeth clinched the cup after a toe-to-toe encounter that ended with a scoreline of 19-10.

"Today more than ever sport has become a pathway for Indian youth. In the last few years, more than 100 Indian players have been selected by universities based on talent. This education will be vital for their livelihood in their years after Rugby." said Sandeep Mosamkar, Senior General Manager - of Development, Rugby India in a press release by the governing body of the sport.

Dumuni Marndi, the captain of the KIIT team thanked Rugby India for their support and highlighted how the state government provided great amenities to the players.

"I would like to thank Rugby India for their continued support and for the opportunities that have opened up for all the players. KIUG has provided our players with a great platform to play and showcase their skills. The state government had made sure that all the players get great amenities (infrastructure, stay, food) and have enabled us to have a comfortable stay here in Lucknow." Said Dumuni Marndi, captain of the winning KIIT university team.

The Khelo India University Games was witness to the best rugby players that have featured in the national team at some point in the last few years. KIUG as a platform also enables Rugby India to keep a close eye on upcoming talent from all over the country, creating a pathway for them to enter the Indian National team.

Rugby India thanked the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for their support.

"Rugby India would like to thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for their continued support. The Khelo India University Games is a testament to the fact that sport continues to facilitate holistic opportunities for athletes, both on and off the field," said Rugby India in their release.

Final Results:

-Women's competition: Finals: KIIT beat Mumbai University 56-0

-Semi-Finals: KIIT University beat Shivaji University 24-5, University of Mumbai beat Guru Nanak Dev University 22-5

Men's competition: Finals: Bharti Vidyapeeth beat KIIT 19-0

-Semi-Finals: Bharti Vidyapeeth beat Chandigarh University 38-12, KIIT University beat Lovely Professional University 29-0. (ANI)

