New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Pakistan's Khushdil Shah was penalised 50% of his match fees on Monday for a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan in Christchurch on Sunday.

According to ICC, Khushdil was found in violation of Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match)."

The incident happened during the 8th over of Pakistan's innings when Khushdil barged into the back of bowler Zakary Foulkes. The act was classified as 'inappropriate physical contact with a high degree of force' and was deemed 'reckless, negligent and avoidable.'

Khushdil accepted the sanctions levelled by the umpires and Match Referee Jeff Crowe, as a result of which there was no need for a formal hearing.

Along with the fine, three demerit points have been added to Khushdil's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

If four or more demerit points are accumulated within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points. Two suspension points result in a ban from either one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player.

It was a forgettable outing for Pakistan on Sunday, as they were bundled out for just 91 in Salman Ali Agha's first match as full-time T20I captain.

New Zealand's pace duo of Jacob Duffy (4/14) and Kyle Jamieson (3/8) tore through Pakistan's new-look lineup. Khushdil was the top scorer with 32, while only captain Agha (18) and Jahandad Khan (17) managed to reach double figures.

In response, New Zealand cruised to victory, with Tim Seifert smashing a 29-ball 44. Abrar Ahmed dismissed Seifert at the end of the Powerplay, but the damage had already been done. Finn Allen (29**)* and Tim Robinson (18*) comfortably guided the Black Caps home with nine wickets in hand and 59 balls to spare, giving them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (ANI)

